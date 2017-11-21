NYC bartender gets a $5,000 tip from a member of the 'PayPal Mafia'

One New York City-based bartender received an early holiday bonus this month in the form of a generous tip.

Caitlin Cahill was working at Guyer's on the Upper West Side on a slow Tuesday night when former PayPal executive Jack Selby walked in. He and a friend ordered $100 worth of drinks before leaving a whopping $5,000 tip.

At first, "I thought it was a prank," Cahill tells CNBC Make It. "He mentioned that he was with Tips for Jesus, but I thought that he was just messing with me."

The "Tips for Jesus" movement surfaced in 2013, when someone began leaving exorbitant gratuities of up to $5,000. The anonymous tipper signed the receipt "Tips for Jesus" and uploaded a picture of it onto an Instagram account.