9 great holiday gifts if you want to do all your shopping online

The jam-packed stores, the endless check-out lines, the realization that what you need is out of stock — holiday shopping is a far cry from the cheerful department store experiences of yore.

This year, get all your shopping done with time to spare without ever leaving the couch (or glancing up from your smartphone). This guide has something almost anyone on your list will love, at a range of prices.

You don't even need to put on your shoes to find something so thoughtful they'll think you pounded the pavement for hours.