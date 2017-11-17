VISIT CNBC.COM

Holiday Gift Guide

From Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk: These gifts are favorites of the world's billionaires—and you can buy them too

Treat your friend like a billionaire with one of these gifts   

Anyone who's dreaming of building a business empire to rival the likes of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett will need to start thinking like them. And maybe enjoy a few of their favorite things.

Whether shopping for yourself, or looking for a gift for that ultra-ambitious friend, here are some items to get started down the path to success.

Jeff Bezos' sunglasses

Price: $365
Buy now: Garrett Leight Van Buren sunglasses

You don't have to be worth $95 billion to look like you are. Give the gift of Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos's style with these Garrett Leight Van Buren folding sunglasses. It's the brand Bezos is pictured wearing above, according to Business Insider.

Mark Zuckerberg's T-shirts and hoodies

Price: $295
Buy now: Brunello Cucinelli cotton crewneck T-shirt

Price: $325
Buy now: J.Crew Italian cashmere full-zip hoodie

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg keeps it simple. In fact, he usually wears the same thing every day: a hoodie and a gray T-shirt. But his casual look may be rather luxurious.

His tops appear to be from designers like Brunello Cucinelli, J.Crew or Elder Statesman, according to GQ. A look-alike Brunello Cucinelli T-shirt costs $295, but true Zuck fans be warned — at the time of publication, his dark gray version is sold out, so you'll have to go for a lighter shade. And as for his cashmere hoodies, GQ reports J. Crew's zip up is a close match.

Sara Blakely's coffee mugs 

Price: $12
Buy now: Cardio mug

Price: $17
Buy now: Good things come to those who hustle mug

As the billionaire founder of shape-wear brand Spanx, Sara Blakely could afford to drink her coffee from fine china.

Instead, the entrepreneur opts for inspirational mugs and regularly posts pictures with them (sometimes with billionaire friends like Richard Branson) for #MondayMotivation on her Instagram.

Bill Gates' watch

Price: $22
Buy now: Casio Illuminator Sports Digital Chrono Watch W214H-1AV

While Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world, he admits to spending just $10 on his wrist watch.

According to a report by WeWork's blog, Creator, the watch Gates is sporting at the 2014 US Open (pictured above) is Casio's W214H-1AV model. On Amazon, that watch will now set you back $22.

Richard Branson's sports gear

Price: $829
Buy now: 2018 Cabrinha Double Agent foil set

Price: $699
Buy now: 2017 Slingshot Dwarfcraft 4'6" foil board

Price: $1,759
Buy now: Ghost Whisper Carbon 91 foil attachment

Richard Branson is a kitesurfing fanatic and is often seen on boards emblazoned with the Virgin logo. However, when Branson invited former U.S. President Barack Obama to the British Virgin Islands earlier this year, the Brit billionaire was spotted using a Slingshot Dwarfcraft foil board as well as a 2016 Cabrinha Double Agent, according to sports equipment retailer MACkite.

Obama was on the North Neo kite and the 2016 Liquid Force Drive, according to MACkite.

Warren Buffett's steak dinner

Price: Varies
Buy now: Gift card for Smith & Wollensky

For 18 consecutive years, Warren Buffett has auctioned off the chance to have lunch with him to raise money for charity. After bidding millions of dollars, the winners often dine with Buffett at Smith & Wollensky in New York City.

However, you don't have to have to be ultra-wealthy to enjoy his favorite meal at the classic steakhouse. According to a 2007 winner of the lunch, Buffett orders "a medium-rare steak with hash browns and a cherry coke." When the dessert menu came, Buffett reportedly told the waiter, "Just bring a couple of spoons, and I'll have a little of everyone's."

A spokesperson for Smith & Wollensky confirmed that is Buffett's preferred order, adding that his favorite cut of steak is the sirloin. According to the restaurant's menu, a 14 oz. sirloin steak costs $49, while a side of hash browns is $15. Gift cards are available to the chain's locations in Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Houston, Las Vegas Miami and London.

Oprah Winfrey's tequila

Price: $75
Buy now: Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco

"I am a stone-good margarita maker," Winfrey says on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

When it comes to picking a tequila to go in her margaritas, Winfrey's favorite brand is Casa Dragones Tequila, which sells a $75 blend called Blanco, made for mixing in cocktails, and a $285 Joven blend made for sipping.

Winfrey loves it so much, the tequila made her 2017 list of "Oprah's Favorite Things," and also appeared on the list in 2011, 2012 and 2014. In the most recent list, she writes, "I've sampled tequilas all over the world, but Casa Dragones is still my go-to."

Elon musk's video games

Price: $39.99
Buy now: Overwatch

When Sam Altman, a well-known Silicon Valley leader and the president of Y Combinator asked Elon Musk for a video game recommendation, Musk had an immediate answer: "Overwatch"

The game, which has 30 million players, according to its website, has a standard edition as well as a Game of the Year edition. Musk's other favorite video games include "BioSchock," "Mass Effect" and "Fall Out," according to Business Insider.

