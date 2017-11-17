Price: Varies

Buy now: Gift card for Smith & Wollensky

For 18 consecutive years, Warren Buffett has auctioned off the chance to have lunch with him to raise money for charity. After bidding millions of dollars, the winners often dine with Buffett at Smith & Wollensky in New York City.

However, you don't have to have to be ultra-wealthy to enjoy his favorite meal at the classic steakhouse. According to a 2007 winner of the lunch, Buffett orders "a medium-rare steak with hash browns and a cherry coke." When the dessert menu came, Buffett reportedly told the waiter, "Just bring a couple of spoons, and I'll have a little of everyone's."

A spokesperson for Smith & Wollensky confirmed that is Buffett's preferred order, adding that his favorite cut of steak is the sirloin. According to the restaurant's menu, a 14 oz. sirloin steak costs $49, while a side of hash browns is $15. Gift cards are available to the chain's locations in Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Houston, Las Vegas Miami and London.