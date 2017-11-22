Suze Orman: One question about your car will show whether you’re good with money

Do you care about your financial security? Most people would say yes.

But according to former CNBC host Suze Orman, how you answer one particular question reveals if you're actually serious about your financial health or not: "How long do you want to keep your current car?"

"If you said, 'As long as possible,' you get an A+," Orman writes in a recent blog post. "Any other answer earns an F."

Orman explains that this question is so telling because "a car is a lousy investment" that "only loses value." While owning a vehicle is non-negotiable for many people, the vehicle itself doesn't need to be flashy or expensive. It's a utility that should be driven as long as it remains safe and reliable.