Richard Branson checks social media every morning—here's the rest of his routine

He's up with the sun

"No matter where I am, I rise early — usually around 5:00 a.m.," says Branson, who likes to sleep with his curtains open so the sunlight wakes him up. "I find natural light to be wonderfully motivating. It's hard not to be enthusiastic about the day ahead with the sun streaming through the windows."

He's in good company: Tim Cook, Sallie Krawcheck and other highly successful individuals like to start the day before the average person.

He exercises

Branson knocks out his workout right away, preferring to play tennis. "If tennis isn't an option, then I'll go for a walk or a run, or jump on my bike," he writes. "If I'm near the ocean, and there's enough wind, I'll go for a kitesurf."

Exercise, he claims, boosts his productivity significantly.

For breakfast, Branson opts for something high in fiber, "like muesli and fruit," and gets his caffeine fix with tea. He and his wife Joan then check in with family. "Exercise and family time put me in a great mind frame before getting down to business," the Virgin founder says.