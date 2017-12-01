This 28-year-old earns over $100,000 a month blogging and traveling full-time

After earning two undergraduate degrees and a Master's in finance, Michelle Schroeder-Gardner had racked up $38,000 worth of student loan debt.

She managed to pay it all off in just seven months, thanks largely to one key strategy: She shifted her focus to earning.

"I earned as much money as I could outside of my day job," writes Schroeder-Gardner, who was making $50,000 a year as a financial analyst at the time. "I mystery shopped and got paid to take surveys, but the biggest thing I did was I made an income through my blog."