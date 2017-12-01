The 5 workplace myths this tech CEO busted on the way to $1 billion

There are certain roles where an exceptional individual can move the needle for an entire company. Be bold and step outside your normal compensation bands to hire that person. In the early years of Smartsheet, we were trying to lure away a product architect from a large competitor. As a young company, our compensation bands weren't as competitive as they are now and the individual slipped from our grasp. In hindsight, stretching ourselves to accommodate this person could have advanced our roadmap by as much as a year. Rarely do I look back on these instances and feel it wasn't worth it. There simply aren't that many people worthy of No. 1 draft-pick status, so if you have a shot at one, take it. Don't be afraid to go 30 percent out of band for a 3X boost in performance.

— By Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet and a member of the CNBC-YPO Chief Executive Network

About YPO

CNBC and YPO have formed an exclusive editorial partnership consisting of regional "Chief Executive Networks" in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. These Chief Executive Networks are made up of a sample of YPO's global network of 24,000 top executives from 120 countries who are on the front lines of the economy and run companies that collectively generate $6 trillion in annual revenue.

