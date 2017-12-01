The 5 workplace myths this tech CEO busted on the way to $1 billion

- Mark Mader has grown workplace software firm Smartsheet to a reported $800 million valuation.
- The technology CEO has learned that telling employees the truth is better than coddling them.
- He also learned the hard way that employee IQ really does matter, no matter how hard the experts sell Emotional Quotient.
As a business leader, perhaps your most important role is building a high-performing team that will drive your company forward. Whether your organization is just starting out, growth stage or beyond, you need people who can develop innovative ideas and, more importantly, put those ideas into action.
I've been a CEO for 10 years, and along the way, I've learned some valuable lessons about how to build teams that produce results. These lessons extend from hiring, through coaching, to business execution. Based on my experience, here are five mistakes to avoid when building and nurturing the best team for the job.