Tony Robbins: This is the best way to motivate someone who's being lazy

"You've got to find something that is a motive — that is their motive — in other words something that fulfills them. Or you've got to move them to a place where they can do something where they are fulfilled," says Robbins.

Next, "Show them how to meet their needs through the company's goals as well, at least some of their needs, and then you're going to unleash the power of your organization."

The other way for a leader to connect with an unmotivated employee is to take them outside the office to do something physically active, suggests Robbins.

"Go for a run with them, go do something physical because a lot of times with the laziness is the more we sit today, people don't move!

"You know, today everybody's on: they live in a box, they get in their box car after their box breakfast, they have their box lunch, in their box office. They drive to their box home they open the box refrigerator.

"Grab a cylinder to change their state you know? We just don't move," says Robbins.

Being active increases natural endorphins, but it also gives the seemingly "lazy" employee and the leader an opportunity to connect in a different environment.

"It will create a different bond with you," says Robbins.

Ultimately, being a successful leader requires being able to emotionally connect with many types of individuals.

"You've really got to be a practical psychologist," says Robbins. "You've really got to be able to understand what do people fear, what do they desire, what do they need, what are they worried about."

See also:

Tony Robbins: This is the secret to happiness in one word

Tony Robbins: To have an 'extraordinary quality of life,' you need more than money—you need this

These are the 3 books that Tony Robbins is reading right now to stay inspired