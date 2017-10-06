Tony Robbins: This is the secret to happiness in one word

There is no fixed level of achievement or success that will allow you to live the rest of your life on cruise control, comfortably and happily, says business and life strategist Tony Robbins.

"I always tell people if you want to know the secret to happiness, I can give it to you in one word: progress," Robbins tells CNBC Make It. "Progress equals happiness."

That's because reaching a goal is satisfying, but only temporarily.

"There are levels of making it in life and whatever you think 'making it' is, when you get there, you'll see there's another level. That never ends, because if you stop growing, you're going to be unhappy," says Robbins.

"When you achieve a goal, it feels good for — how long? You know, a week? A month? Six months? A year? And then it doesn't feel so good," he says. "I don't care what it is you've achieved, and the reason is because life is not about achieving the goals, life is about who you become in pursuit of those goals."

Robbins, 57, has already achieved a tremendous amount.

Starting in high school, Robbins worked weekends as a night janitor and helping people move when he discovered the success coach Jim Rohn. He says the $35 he spent on a Rohn seminar (he was only making $40 a week) changed his life because it taught him to focus on what he could improve — himself.