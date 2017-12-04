6 career-ending mistakes you should never make on the job

There's more than enough advice out there about what you should do when you land a job and want to jumpstart a successful career: Show up on time, do what you say you'll do, and be curious (among other great suggestions).

But have you ever wondered if there was a list of things you definitely should not do?

As it turns out, your HR manager has a list like that! And to get some insight on what's likely on that list, we connected with Kate Kastenbaum, seasoned HR Director at Certain, Inc.

If you're trying to figure out which behaviors will get you ahead at work – and which you should avoid at all cost – here's a list of six things you should never do on the job: