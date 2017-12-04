If you invested $1,000 in Netflix 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Video-streaming service Netflix continues to expand its reach. CNBC reports that the company added more than five million net subscribers this past quarter, bringing its subscriber base to about 110 million, globally.

And if you invested in $1,000 in Netflix 10 years ago, when it first launched its streaming service, that investment would have paid off — and then some.

Financial website How Much, took a look at some popular stocks in 2007 to find out how much a $1,000 investment in each would be worth now. It estimates a $1,000 investment in Netflix in 2007 would be worth $51,966 as of October 31 of this year, or over fifty times as much.

Netflix's performance surpassed that of both Amazon and Apple.

In the graphic below, the blue dots are equivalent to a $1,000 initial investment, and the pink dots equal the investment's current total value.

"The larger the pink circle, the more your investment is worth," according to How Much. "If the pink fits inside the blue, then you lost money. The [graphic] assumes that you took any dividend paid out in cash and did not reinvest into the company by buying more stock."