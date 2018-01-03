Warren Buffett just won a $1 million bet—and highlighted one of the best ways to grow wealth

In 2007, legendary investor Warren Buffett made a $1 million bet against Protégé Partners that hedge funds wouldn't outperform an S&P index fund, and he won.

Buffett's choice fund, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares, returned 7.1 percent compounded annually, while the basket of hedge funds his competitor chose returned an average of only 2.2 percent, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Buffett and Protégé Partners originally put about $320,000 each into bonds that would appreciate to $1 million over the course of their wager, but because the bonds appreciated much faster than expected, they decided to buy 11,200 Berkshire B shares, which are now worth $2.22 million, according to the Journal.