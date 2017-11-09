Mark Cuban: Here's the best way to invest your money right now

You hear it all the time: Put your money to work. But how exactly should you be investing your money? Stocks? Bonds? Funds? Bitcoin?

Mark Cuban weighed in on the topic in a recent interview with Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass, MarketWatch reports. If you don't know too much about markets, the best way to invest your money right now is to put it in a cheap S&P 500 SPX fund, the self-made billionaire said.

A Standard & Poor's 500 index fund will hold 500 of the largest U.S. companies in the United States. It offers diversity at a low cost and generally delivers good long-term returns.

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett agrees with Cuban's recommendation.