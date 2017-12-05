5 ways mentally strong people set themselves up for success

Mentally strong people appear to go through life with relative ease. They rebound from failure, overcome hardship and look challenges square in the eye without getting their feathers ruffled.

They weren't born with large mental muscles, however. They worked hard to build strength over the course of many years.

So how do they manage to crush their goals, exceed expectations, and live their dreams without looking frazzled and worn out? They proactively set themselves up for success.

They create lifestyles that allow them to devote their attention, time and energy to the things that matter most. They eliminate anything that distracts them or threatens their ability to succeed.