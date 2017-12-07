How the #MeToo movement beat out Bezos, Kaepernick and Trump to become Time's Person of the Year

During election years over the past decade, the president-elect has always scored the annual Time distinction. Last year, when Trump was named Time's Person of the Year, or "man of the year," as he has said the honor should be known, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was the runner-up.

Given the ire directed at Trump by women featured as 2017's Person of the Year and the ongoing contention between the president and Clinton, this means that in both 2016 and 2017, the winner and the runner-up could be seen as adversaries, a situation that seems unparalleled in Time magazine history.

The December 18 cover story honors those who came forward with their stories of sexual harassment and spotlights over 30 victims — a majority of them women — who have spoken out against, and in some cases toppled, leaders across numerous industries, including Harvey Weinstein, Bill O'Reilly, Travis Kalanick and Bill Cosby.

A team of women executed the Person of the Year profile from start to finish, as Time national correspondent Charlotte Alter points out on Twitter.

On November 24, in advance of Time's annual announcement, Trump brought attention to the contest by suggesting on Twitter that he had turned down the honor.

Hours later, Time responded by noting that the president was incorrect about how the Person of the Year gets selected. In Trump's runner-up profile story, Time also states the following:

TIME had sought and tentatively secured the President's participation in an interview and photoshoot for this article. On Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, he abruptly pulled out. Trump's tweet was not accurate: TIME made no assurances and placed no conditions on the outcome of our editorial decision making.

Nevertheless, as Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America, notes on Twitter, the stories of the "Silence Breakers" may not have received the recognition they have had it not been for Trump.

Time seems to concur. "That Donald Trump could express himself that way and still be elected President is part of what stoked the rage that fueled the Women's March the day after his Inauguration," the profile states, referring to the "Access Hollywood" tape that surfaced in October 2016 featuring Trump's lewd remarks about women.

The Time writers add that Trump's actions are also "why women seized on that crude word as the emblem of the protest that dwarfed Trump's Inauguration crowd size," inspiring, for example, the pink knit pussy hats.

The other eight candidates Time editors had considered for this year's list include:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos , the richest man in the world

Jeff Bezos richest man in the world The Dreamers, the thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents when they were children and whose future as Americans could be jeopardized if the Trump Administration eliminates the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program

Patty Jenkins who, with "Wonder Woman," became the first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million in its opening weekend

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un

Freeagent football player and activist Colin Kaepernick , who started a nationwide conversation and inspired unprecedented public activism among NFL and other athletes

Special counsel Robert Mueller

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

China's president Xi Jinping

Since 1927, Time Magazine says it "has annually selected what is now known as the Person of the Year — the man, woman, group or concept that had the most influence on the world during the previous 12 months."