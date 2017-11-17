What billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos did at 30 to avoid living with regret

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is one of the world's richest people thanks to a risk he took when he was 30 years old.

When the Amazon founder and CEO was in college, he promised himself he would one day start and run his own business. At 30, Bezos made the decision to quit his job to make his dream a reality.

In a fireside chat with brother Mark Bezos at the 10th annual Summit LA conference, he said his decision required "a lot of soul-searching." He added that the best way to make that kind of "very personal decision" is by asking yourself, "What does your heart say?"

For Bezos, that meant living a life without regrets, especially in old age.

"For me, the best way to think about it was to project myself forward to age 80 and say, 'Look, when I'm 80 years old, I want to have minimized the number of regrets that I have,'" he said.

"I don't want to be 80 years old and in a quiet moment of reflection, thinking back over my life and cataloging a bunch of major regrets," Bezos added.