As entrepreneurs, we're often faced with an overwhelming mountain of to-do's every day. And most of us are tempted to jump right into the tasks that we can finish quickly (you know, the easy work that we can check off our list to feel accomplished). But the truth is, those easy tasks are also typically the most trivial.

Recently, I heard Sasha Kill, founder of Outlaw Creative, share on a call how she manages creative projects for the world's top brands and their founders every day. We have worked with Sasha over the years and she uses a trick that many leading CEOs swear by.

Sasha says, "If you want to stay on top of your game, it's important to focus on your most important daily projects first. It only takes a few minutes at the beginning of each day to prioritize and outline your top three projects, then commit to completing those tasks before tackling any other to-do on your list."

The tips above will not only address your personal wellness and mindfulness, but can also help you build a better team, experience less stress and reach your business goals. The trick is that you have to make these tips habits. You can't just glance at story structure; you have to memorize it. You can't just try the breathing exercise once; you have to make it a part of your daily routine.

Habits also statistically take at least 30 days to stick (though some say only 21 days), so challenge yourself to try one of the above for a minimum of 30 days and see what happens as a result.

