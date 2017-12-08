Jim Cramer, Kevin O'Leary and Tony Robbins agree: This is the best reason to invest in bitcoin

"It's just pure gambling at this point," says Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's "Mad Money." "I mean if you want to gamble, go to Vegas. Vegas is fabulous."

For him, the right way to think about bitcoin isn't as an investment to store wealth, but as a bet on something that could make you money — or not.

"I mean honestly, what's the difference between bitcoin and trying to figure out the Super Bowl? I mean it's gambling," Cramer says. "Absolutely no one has been able to come up with anything that tells me this is anything but gambling."

Cramer also says he doesn't "blame anyone for wanting to own it because it's a fun ride," but warned that bitcoin's fate could sour, adding, "This is one of the least functional markets I've ever seen."