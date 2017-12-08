Jim Cramer, Kevin O'Leary and Tony Robbins agree: This is the best reason to invest in bitcoin

Recent spikes and dips in the price of bitcoin are enough to make your head spin. Thursday, bitcoin briefly topped $19,000 trading on the Coinbase exchange before falling more than 20 percent to just over $15,000. Friday, it dropped to almost $14,000, after seeing highs above $17,000 earlier that morning, according to industry site CoinDesk.
Given the volatility, top investing experts have come up with a snappy way to describe bitcoin: It is just like rolling the dice in Las Vegas.
Only invest for fun or entertainment, Jim Cramer, Kevin O'Leary and Tony Robbins say.