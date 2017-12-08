VISIT CNBC.COM

7 great productivity gadgets and services to help you save time

Getty Images | RTimages

While technology can be a major distraction, it can also help you accomplish more each day. This holiday season, you may want to consider buying these seven productivity gadgets and services to help you or loved ones on your list get a lot done in little time.

1. Wireless headphones

Price: $349.95
Block out all distractions with these noise-cancelling headphones.

2. Desktop vacuum cleaner

Price: $9.99
A clean environment makes it easier to focus on finishing your work.

3. Weekly meal service

Purple Carrot food delivery service.

Price: $72 a week
Skip the weekly grocery shopping and whip up a healthy plant-based dish in less than 45 minutes.

4. Fitness journaling app

Price: $49.99
Use this app to track your workouts and plan your meals in advance.

5. Electronic wine opener

Price: $19.99
Take the effort out of drinking wine with just one touch.

6. Supersonic hair dryer

Sir James Dyson with the "Dyson Supersonic" hair dryer

Price: $399.99
The motor in this high speed dryer spins six times faster than the average blow dryer, leaving your hair sleek and shiny in no time.

7. Coffee machine

A Keurig Green Mountain machine

Price: $99.99
Reach for a cup of joe when you need a mental boost. The Keurig brews coffee in less than a minute.

Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.

