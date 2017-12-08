7 great productivity gadgets and services to help you save time

While technology can be a major distraction, it can also help you accomplish more each day. This holiday season, you may want to consider buying these seven productivity gadgets and services to help you or loved ones on your list get a lot done in little time.
Price: $349.95
Block out all distractions with these noise-cancelling headphones.
Price: $9.99
A clean environment makes it easier to focus on finishing your work.
Price: $72 a week
Skip the weekly grocery shopping and whip up a healthy plant-based dish in less than 45 minutes.
Price: $49.99
Use this app to track your workouts and plan your meals in advance.
Price: $19.99
Take the effort out of drinking wine with just one touch.
Price: $399.99
The motor in this high speed dryer spins six times faster than the average blow dryer, leaving your hair sleek and shiny in no time.
Price: $99.99
Reach for a cup of joe when you need a mental boost. The Keurig brews coffee in less than a minute.
