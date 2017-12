The Amazon founder, husband and dad, is strict about maintaining balance. In addition to saying "no" to morning meetings, he's agreed to meet with Amazon investors for only six hours a year. The few meetings that are on his schedule are meant to be hyper-focused, and follow a simple "two pizza rule," which means that Bezos won't call a meeting or attend a meeting if two pizzas won't feed the entire group.

The self-made billionaire has also sworn off multitasking and only focuses on one task at a time.

"When I have dinner with friends or family, I like to be doing whatever I'm doing," he said in an interview with his brother at Summit Series in Los Angeles, according to TechCrunch. "I don't like to multitask. If I'm reading my email, I want to be reading my email."