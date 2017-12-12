How one man turned his college side hustle hauling junk into a $350 million-a-year empire

When Brian Scudamore was 4, he drew a picture of a himself hauling away junk. "I guess I saw myself as a junk man," he says on CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires."

That early intuition proved clairvoyant. Now at 47, he is the founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, a multimillion-dollar business that dominates the trash-hauling market with over 180 locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia.

In 2014, the year the episode aired, Scudamore brought in $214 million in revenue with profit margins around 20 percent. "We'll finish this year at $359 million," he now tells CNBC Make It.

The business began as a college side hustle. Scudamore was enrolled at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, the only school that accepted him because he had dropped out of high school. "I found a loophole and talked my way in," he says on "Blue Collar Millionaires."