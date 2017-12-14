Facebook is the best place to work—and it's not just because of the fun perks

For a third year in a row, Facebook edged out other industry leaders like Google and Bain & Company to claim the title of best place to work in 2018, according to a ranking by job search platform Glassdoor.

And it's not just because of the many perks the company offers — which include things like free meals, fun work spaces and access to people like CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

While employees say those benefits are important, the CEO of Glassdoor and Facebook executives say it's something simpler: how the company views its employees.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder Robert Hohman says the tech giant has tapped into a key workplace trend.

"Ten years ago people were talking about, 'I appreciate my employer helping me get better at my job," Hohman says. "Now they're talking about, 'I appreciate employers investing in my growth.'"

In other words, the tech giant invests in helping employees navigate their own career paths.