Facebook is the best place to work—and it's not just because of the fun perks

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images

For a third year in a row, Facebook edged out other industry leaders like Google and Bain & Company to claim the title of best place to work in 2018, according to a ranking by job search platform Glassdoor.

And it's not just because of the many perks the company offers — which include things like free meals, fun work spaces and access to people like CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

While employees say those benefits are important, the CEO of Glassdoor and Facebook executives say it's something simpler: how the company views its employees.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder Robert Hohman says the tech giant has tapped into a key workplace trend.

"Ten years ago people were talking about, 'I appreciate my employer helping me get better at my job," Hohman says. "Now they're talking about, 'I appreciate employers investing in my growth.'"

In other words, the tech giant invests in helping employees navigate their own career paths.

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Facebook's Vice President of People, Lori Goler, says that in reviewing a recent company-wide employee survey, the word "fulfilled" appeared repeatedly. The company did more digging to find out why their employees felt this way.

"Fulfillment is really about individual impact. It's about learning," Goler tells CNBC Make It. "And it's about playing to your strengths."

The notion of "playing to one's strengths," the executive adds, means allowing employees to work on new projects and even move around within the company.

"We really care about making sure that every single person is in a role that plays to their strengths and what they enjoy," she says.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

For example, managers at Facebook are trained to help employees find projects they enjoy and have difficult and honest conversations around how their reports are feeling at work.

In addition, employees are allowed to spend days or even weeks working with other teams. While the program is mainly to both help coworkers better understand how different parts of the company works, it can also help employees looking to move within the company.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company's focus on fulfillment is key.

Sheryl Sandberg
Michael Newberg | CNBC
Sheryl Sandberg

"One of the common themes in Glassdoor reviews of Facebook is that people will say they move around within the company," Sandberg says in an interview with Hohman.

"It's because we believe skills are more important than experience," she adds. "If you've got the skills, we'll give you the shot."

Besides allowing workers to follow their own career goals, Facebook has invested in supporting colleagues outside of work, too. Many employees say they value the paid maternity leave and paternity leave, as well as the bereavement leave the company offers.

According to salary data site Paysa, Facebook has one of the highest retention rates of major tech companies, though it stands at just over two years. This, in part, is due to aggressive recruitment in the industry, where top companies vie for great talent.

Still, for the employees at the company, it's a pretty good deal.

One employee writes on Glassdoor that you won't find another company "that cares more about [its] people." Another says that when it comes to employees, Facebook "cares deeply, and invests."

These LinkedIn hacks will help you stand out from the crowd   

