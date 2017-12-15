11 ways to make the most of your downtime

I always ask the real estate agents I coach to identify their "Why": their real, genuine motivation for working hard every day. Nothing reminds me of my "Why" more than getting away for a family vacation.

Too many businesspeople don't prioritize vacation time. I put it on my calendar first. You've got to reserve that time to revive yourself and recharge your batteries.

Fishing with my boys or watching a tropical sunset with my wife: that's the embodiment of my personal "Why." Consequently, I return to work refreshed, motivated, and full of passion. My advice: Take your family vacations!— Tom Ferry , CEO of Tom Ferry International, ranked the #1 Swanepoel Power 200 real estate coach, and NYT-bestselling author of "Life! By Design"; follow Tom on Facebook and Instagram