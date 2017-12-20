What to say when an interviewer asks, 'Are you a confident public speaker?'

Speaking in front of large crowds may not be a requirement for every job, but hiring managers still want to see that you can represent the company well with your communication skills.
In a recent episode of CNBC's "The Job Interview," in which candidates interview for real jobs while being filmed, one CEO asked each applicant, if you had to speak in front of 10,000 people, what would your fear level be, on a scale of one to 10?
Ron Holt, the CEO of Alabama-based residential cleaning company Two Maids & A Mop, asked this question while interviewing candidates for a new franchise operations director role. His company plans to expand to more than 300 markets within the next five years, and he says that it's crucial to have someone in this role with excellent business communication skills.