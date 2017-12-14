What to say when an interviewer asks, 'How would you overcome an obstacle?'

If you're interviewing for a new job, you're probably prepared to answer questions about your past work experience and what you'll bring to the company you're applying to.
So if an interviewer asks a hypothetical question, like, "If you have to overcome a major obstacle that stands in the way of you accomplishing a goal, how would you approach it?" you might be thrown for a loop.
In a recent episode of CNBC's "The Job Interview," in which candidates interview for real jobs while being filmed, one CEO asked applicants this exact question.
Terance Frazier, CEO of TFS Investments in California, interviewed multiple candidates for a personal assistant position at his real estate investment firm. To assess how well a candidate will succeed in a moment of difficulty, the former baseball player asked each person how they would overcome an obstacle to accomplish a goal.