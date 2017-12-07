How to answer the curveball job interview question this hiring manager always asks

There are several difficult but common questions a hiring manager can ask you in a job interview, like "Why are you leaving your current job?" or "Can you tell me about a time you made a mistake?"

But every so often, you may be thrown a curveball.

The most important thing to do is to really think about your answer before responding, as revealed in a recent episode of CNBC's "The Job Interview," in which candidates interview for real jobs while being filmed.

One job candidate failed to do so, and it hurt her chances of landing the position.

Nadia Geller, owner and managing director of California-based interior design company Nadia Geller Designs, recently interviewed multiple candidates for a retail and marketing associate position at her company.

In each job interview, she asked an interesting hypothetical question that made the job candidates stop and think: "Is it better to be perfect and late, or good and on time?"