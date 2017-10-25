How to answer the interview question, ‘How do you handle pressure?’

During an interview, the pressure is on. You have a limited amount of time to clearly communicate why you are the best person for the role. So it shouldn't be hard to think of an example if a hiring manager asks, "How do you handle pressure?"
Job site Glassdoor asked career experts how interviewees should answer this question as a part of its 50 Most Common Interview Questions series.
Mary Grace Gardner of The Young Professionista tells Glassdoor, "When things get intense, [companies] want employees who can handle the stress with grace and ease."