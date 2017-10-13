How to answer the interview question, 'What are your hobbies?'

In an interview, you can expect to be asked questions directly related to work, but sometimes hiring managers also want to know what you are like outside of the office. That's why an interviewer may ask something like, "What are your hobbies?"

As part of its 50 Most Common Interview Questions series, Glassdoor spoke with a career expert to find out the best way to address this question.

Career coach Angela Copeland tells Glassdoor that interviewees should talk about hobbies that the interviewer might share, or would at least understand.

"It's best if the hobbies are something that the interviewer may either relate to or respect," she says.