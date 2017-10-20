How to answer the interview question, ‘What are your career goals?’

When you have your short-term sights set on a job you are interviewing for, it can be disorienting to be asked about your vision for the future. Since it can be difficult, it's best to have an answer prepared in case a hiring manager asks, "What are your career goals?"

Glassdoor spoke with career experts as a part of the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series to figure out the best way to answer this tricky interview question.

Mary Grace Gardner of The Young Professionista tells Glassdoor that hiring managers ask this question in part because they want to hire people who will work for the company for many years. She says, "employers want to get a sense of how long you intend to be in a company or role."