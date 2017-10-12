VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

How to answer the interview question, ‘Would you work more than 40 hours a week?’

536907911
Hero Images | Getty Images

It can be tempting to over-promise during a job interview, especially when a hiring manager asks, "Would you work more than 40 hours a week?"

But Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose, tells Glassdoor that job seekers should be as honest as possible. "Beware of answering interview questions just to get the job," she says as part of Glassdoor's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series. "Are you OK working 40-plus hours a week? If you are at the point in your career when you are eager to work as much as possible, by all means, go ahead and say yes!"

If this is not the case for you, feel free to indicate how you prefer to work. "If you know you will be unhappy, resentful or at risk of burnout, make sure to express your preferences," says Meneghello.

Being dishonest about how you feel could land you in a job that you hate and being overeager can make you seem like a phony, "and no one likes to work with a phony," says CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.

Thank-you emails, not handwritten cards, are the perfect way to follow up with your job interviewer
Here's how to write the perfect post-interview email   

Fortunately, it is possible to indicate that you are simultaneously a team player and not a workaholic.

According to Glassdoor, Zachary Painter of ResumeGenius.com suggests using a response like, "I think there is nothing wrong with working occasionally overtime hours if it's justified; however, I also need the time outside of work to invest in myself so that I'm more productive and effective in the workplace."

By indicating that you are comfortable working more than a standard week when necessary and reminding the hiring manager of the productivity benefits of having well-rested employees, you can be honest without over-promising.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss:
This is the best time to send an email
4 tips for nailing a job interview over text
How to write the perfect post-interview email

Suzy Welch: What to say when a job interviewer asks, 'What's your current salary?'
Suzy Welch: What to say when a job interviewer says, 'Tell me about yourself'   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...