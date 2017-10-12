How to answer the interview question, ‘Would you work more than 40 hours a week?’

It can be tempting to over-promise during a job interview, especially when a hiring manager asks, "Would you work more than 40 hours a week?"

But Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose, tells Glassdoor that job seekers should be as honest as possible. "Beware of answering interview questions just to get the job," she says as part of Glassdoor's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series. "Are you OK working 40-plus hours a week? If you are at the point in your career when you are eager to work as much as possible, by all means, go ahead and say yes!"

If this is not the case for you, feel free to indicate how you prefer to work. "If you know you will be unhappy, resentful or at risk of burnout, make sure to express your preferences," says Meneghello.

Being dishonest about how you feel could land you in a job that you hate and being overeager can make you seem like a phony, "and no one likes to work with a phony," says CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.