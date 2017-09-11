It's expected, a bit awkward and cliche. At some point in a job interview, a hiring manager will likely ask, "What's your biggest weakness?"

You know it's coming, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take it seriously. In fact, according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, hiring managers use this well-worn question to gain key insights into your character.

"[Interviewers] ask about your greatest weakness," she says, "because they want to hear your answer demonstrate character traits that are essential to high performance in any job."