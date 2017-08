"What's your current salary?" a hiring manager asks you. Instantly you tense up, unsure of how to respond.

It's a common — and uncomfortable — job interview scenario, and one for which you want to have a plan.

Some would tell you to dodge the question or give a range, so you don't disclose the actual number. But according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, the best way to secure your place at a new company and advance your career is to simply tell the truth.