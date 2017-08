While you may be tempted to ask a simple question — for instance, "What would a typical day be like for me?" — doing so won't help you stand out.

"Don't do it," she says. "It's so expected. It's not particularly thoughtful. And it's probably already been covered."

Make the most of that crucial last opportunity to shine. According to the leadership and career expert, the best questions to ask a hiring manager should accomplish these two things: