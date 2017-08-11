VISIT CNBC.COM

4 tips for nailing a job interview over text

We have all heard that robots are going to steal jobs, but technology may also change the way you interview for them.

Canvas, the first text-based interviewing platform is part of making that change happen. Canvas allows companies to screen and interview candidates over a text. Aman Brar, CEO of Canvas told CNBC Make It that in the future, "recruiters will leverage the power of machine learning and AI to help them make better decisions about candidates."

Today, Canvas it is used by hospitals, start ups and fortune 500 companies like OpenTable.

Since text interviews offer companies the opportunity, among other things, to cut hiring costs, you may find yourself interviewing via smartphone sooner than you think. In order to prepare for the future, check out these four tips for nailing a job interview over text:

1. "No novels required"

One thing to keep in mind when interviewing over text is that you do not need to be verbose. "Being succinct can be a really effective way to communicate," says Brar, "No novels required."

Choosing your words wisely pays off no matter the type of interview but is particularly helpful when texting. Brar argues, "Just like you would want to be succinct on a 20-to-30-minute phone screen, it is even more important to remember when in a text-based interview.

One way to be direct and clear in an interview is to talk about what really drives you instead of reiterating what's on your resume. Leadership expert and author of "Start With Why" Simon Sinek says, "You really want to start with what your cause is, what your belief is."

"People don't buy what you do; they buy why you do it," he argues.

2. Take a deep breath

One of the biggest advantages of a text interview is that you have time to think of the perfect response to each question. Brar says "Leveraging the fact that it is asynchronous is a benefit to the candidate. You can take a deep breath and formulate a response to the question."

He continues, "It's OK to take a moment and process the question and put together a thoughtful response."

Taking the time to compose a well-written and convincing argument for why an employer should hire you is in your best interest and it makes the decision process easier for the interviewer. "Not only can you put together a more effective response, but taking a minute to think about your answer also allows you to be more succinct in your communication."

3. Let your business personality shine

A challenge of text-based interviews is making sure you come off as personable and not like, well, a robot. "It is important to let your business personality shine," says Brar.

One way to do this is to include emojis says Brar, "I do think things like emojis are a way to express emotion or punctuate a point. In text, there are certainly worse things than the candidate expressing themselves that way."

Brar adds, "It's OK to add some flourishes here and there to express who you are."

If you are not the type to use an emoji, another way to help your personality shine through is to mention what you like to do outside of work. Brar says that the perfect time to do this is when the interviewer says, "Tell me about yourself." The CEO says it is important to talk about who you are professionally but adding some color about who you are outside of work can be the difference between getting a job offer and getting a rejection.

4. Show your interest

CNBC Make It managing editor Jenna Goudreau says that low energy is the number one thing that can ruin a job interview and Brar agrees. "Don't be afraid to let people know that you are interested," says the CEO.

One of the best ways to show your passion and interest is to ask questions. Suzy Welch, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor says that asking questions is essential to having a successful interview.

"Show in a positive way that you're excited about the future," Welch says.

If you are in a text interview, take your time and think of the perfect question, says Brar.

"It is a great avenue for candidates to ask questions about the company or the opportunity."

