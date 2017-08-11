4 tips for nailing a job interview over text

We have all heard that robots are going to steal jobs, but technology may also change the way you interview for them.

Canvas, the first text-based interviewing platform is part of making that change happen. Canvas allows companies to screen and interview candidates over a text. Aman Brar, CEO of Canvas told CNBC Make It that in the future, "recruiters will leverage the power of machine learning and AI to help them make better decisions about candidates."

Today, Canvas it is used by hospitals, start ups and fortune 500 companies like OpenTable.

Since text interviews offer companies the opportunity, among other things, to cut hiring costs, you may find yourself interviewing via smartphone sooner than you think. In order to prepare for the future, check out these four tips for nailing a job interview over text: