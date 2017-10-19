How to answer the interview question, ‘What would your direct reports say about you?’

Don't be surprised if a hiring manager asks, "What would your direct reports say about you?" According to Glassdoor, it is one of the most common questions interviewers ask.

As a part of the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series, Glassdoor spoke with career experts to nail down what the best answer to this common question.

Zachary Painter of ResumeGenius.com says that applicants should be honest and strategic in crafting their answer.

"Emphasize your strengths while acknowledging your weaknesses and how you made efforts to improve in those areas," he says. "Present a well-rounded, honest picture of yourself, while using your strengths to posture yourself as a viable and well-suited candidate for the position at hand."