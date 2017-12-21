If you want to take control of your career and personal life in 2018, have a plan.

That's the advice of former Google career coach and job strategist Jenny Blake, who has helped more than a thousand people improve their work lives.

She recommends creating a "mind map," a visual diagram of your interests and goals. Drawing one doesn't take long and could help you figure out the next project, hobby or career change that will make the new year happier and more successful, Blake says.

"My favorite way to brainstorm creatively, whether it's about values or setting goals for the new year, is through mind maps," Blake told CNBC Make It.

To make one, write down the year at the center of a piece of paper, and then draw spokes with different themes that are important to you. For example, your spokes could be business, personal life, health and fitness, fun, or skill building.

From each of those themes, draw additional spokes to connect the themes to ways you want to improve or experiment in that area.