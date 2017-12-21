VISIT CNBC.COM

How this familiar stock outperformed Apple, Amazon, Google and Netflix over the past 7 years

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery recreates an iconic Ferris Bueller scene in a Dominos ad.
Source: Domino's Pizza
In 2009, executives at Domino's reevaluated their business model in light of an influx of customer complaints, such as "Worst excuse for pizza I've ever had," "Microwave pizza is far superior," and, frequently, "Domino's tastes like cardboard."

Since 2010, the company's stock has appreciated 2000 percent, reports The Motley Fool, in that time frame outperforming the tech giants Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

The Motley Fool's data extends to April 2017, when the value of Domino's stock was $180. Notably, that's lower than it's December value of $185 a share at the time of publication.

President and CEO Patrick Doyle turned the chain around so successfully, for one, by heeding the public's criticisms and making better pizza. But, more importantly, he invigorated focus on digital innovation and amped up their delivery service. Domino's now employs more people in their IT department than anywhere else in the company, reports CBS News, and over half of their sales come from digital platforms.

"With Domino's AnyWare, pizza can now be ordered through a variety of platforms, including Google Home, Amazon's Echo, Facebook Messenger, a smart TV, an Apple or Android smartwatch, a connected car, by texting, or by tweeting," notes The Motley Fool.

They've literally made ordering a pizza as simple as tweeting out a pizza emoji.

If that wasn't enough, Domino's also managed to recently land the long-haired "Stranger Things" stud Joe Keery as a spokesperson. He's featured in a commercial recreating the running home-scene in the '80s hit "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Only, in this case, Keery isn't trying to beat his parents home. He is trying to beat the pizza he is tracking on his phone, because you can also do that now.

Domino's stock has demonstrated consistent growth for years, and Doyle is continuously looking for opportunity to grow further, he told the Los Angeles Times, even if it means taking risks, such as when they added voice ordering to their app three years ago.

"That's the sort of thing that's not going to generate a fast return, but that's part of how you stay ahead of the market," he said.

