Reckless spending isn’t the main reason Americans have credit card debt—this is

Financial irresponsibility can lead to credit card debt but, according to a new survey from CompareCards.com by Lending Tree, more often it comes from just trying to get by. Of the 1,000 American adults with debt who participated in the survey, 42 percent, a plurality, said "making ends meet" was the main reason they racked up bills they couldn't pay.

This was the most common response, followed by car repairs (29 percent) and medical bills (27 percent), both of which also fall under the category of "needs," not "wants."

Responses that reflect some of the more frivolous spending habits — including clothes shopping (22 percent), dining out (22 percent) and vacationing expenses (18 percent) — appear lower down the list.