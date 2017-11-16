Yes, you can still take a great vacation in Cuba—here’s how

"Any American can legally travel to Cuba under the people-to-people category, they just have to now arrange their trip with an authorized [tour] company," Tom Popper, president of Insight Cuba, which books these kinds of trips, tells CNBC Make It.

This will likely increase the cost of the trip, The New York Times reports. Still, it is a good option, and the group you travel with can be your friends or family.

What's a people-to-people trip like?

"On a typical day on a people-to-people trip, we might go on a walking tour of Old Havana, but when we go to Old Havana, we might go up to an artists' studio on the second story of a flat with a group and meet different people and learn about their style of art," Popper explains, which is not only interesting, but fulfills the requirement of activities dedicated to sharing culture between Americans and Cubans. Another example he gives is an afternoon spent meeting with the elderly or young children.

Jose Pineda, the founder of travel agency AC Journeys, structures his people-to-people trips to Cuba the same way. A morning might be spent touring the city with an architect and, after lunch, the group "could see a dance troupe rehearse and have a conversation with the dancers about what it means to be a dance artist in Cuba," he explains.

Insight Cuba offers package trips where the itinerary is set, but you can also create your own. AC Journeys also offers signature experiences or the ability to customize your trip.

If you are planning to go your own way exploring Cuba, here are some unrestricted top Havanna spots to eat, drink and play that Popper and Pineda recommend.