Yes, you can still take a great vacation in Cuba—here’s how

If you've been thinking about taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Cuba, you haven't missed your chance.
In June, President Donald Trump promised tougher travel restrictions for American visitors to Cuba, and on Nov. 9, those regulations went into effect. But while tighter rules may make it harder to visit, experts say it is still perfectly possible to enjoy a trip to the island's shores.
Here's the deal: Tourist travel to Cuba has been banned by the U.S. embargo since 1962. (Authorized categories of travel are mostly for specific reasons, like family visits or journalistic activity.) But in 2014, during the Obama administration, regulations were loosened for Americans around a category called "people-to-people" travel, which requires an educational exchange element.
Now, the regulations enacted by Trump once again restrict this category of travel for individuals, though it is permissible in group, according to CNBC. Trump also restricted Americans from doing business with 180 hotels, stores, marinas and other organizations that are associated with the Cuban military.