You can swim with pigs in the Bahamas—and it's so worth the trip

The real story about how the pigs got to the island may be lost to history but local lore abounds: They are rumored to have been "left by a group of sailors, who planned to come back and cook them" or some say they swam "over from a shipwreck nearby," according to the Islands of the Bahamas site. The TODAY Show reports that a man named Wayde Nixon brought the pigs to the island to create a farm in preparation for Y2K in the 90s.

However it happened, the pigs now number near 40, according to the Bahamas Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources. (Sadly, several pigs unexpectedly died earlier this year, but the Ministry says that the pigs are now doing just fine.)