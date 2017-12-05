There's a secret hotel suite inside Cinderella's Castle in Disney World—take a look inside

While anyone can enter the 189-foot palace, inspired by the likes of Fontainebleau and Versailles, to shop or eat, Disney allows only a very lucky few to stay overnight in its decadent Cinderella Suite, which sits atop the clock tower.

If you've ever wondered what it feels like to be a Disney Princess, CNBC Make It got a sneak peak with "The Bucket List Family." Garrett and Jessica Gee and their two young children, 5-year-old daughter, Dorothy, and 3-year-old son, Manilla, slept in Cinderella's quarters for the night. They were guests of Dinsey as part of their "30 stays in 30 days," blogging series.