There's a secret hotel suite inside Cinderella's Castle in Disney World—take a look inside

Sitting at the end of Main Street U.S.A., Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., is nothing if not iconic.
While anyone can enter the 189-foot palace, inspired by the likes of Fontainebleau and Versailles, to shop or eat, Disney allows only a very lucky few to stay overnight in its decadent Cinderella Suite, which sits atop the clock tower.
If you've ever wondered what it feels like to be a Disney Princess, CNBC Make It got a sneak peak with "The Bucket List Family." Garrett and Jessica Gee and their two young children, 5-year-old daughter, Dorothy, and 3-year-old son, Manilla, slept in Cinderella's quarters for the night. They were guests of Dinsey as part of their "30 stays in 30 days," blogging series.
Here's a look inside.
To get into the suite, you open a large wooden door on the ground floor of the castle and enter a Gothic-style room where a 24-hour concierge is there to attend to any needs you may have. You're then escorted into a small elevator that resembles the pumpkin coach Cinderella took to the ball. It opens directly into the suite.
Walking into the suite feels like you're walking into a real castle, say the Gees. Everywhere you look, there are intricate details.
In the bedroom area, the two beds have carved wood frames and are made up with rich-looking linens. In a drawer beside the beds are comfy, ruby red robes for the guests to wear. Stained glass windows tell a visual story of Cinderella's journey from an unloved maid to a princess.
"Depending on the window, you could look out and see Fantasy Land or Main Street," Jessica says. "It was fun waking up in the morning and seeing people coming into the park."
Behind a glass case is Cinderella's glass slipper and her crown.
A small fireplace glows in the corner. On the floors are thousands of hand-placed tiles.
Even the bathroom is fit for a princess.
The tub lights up in different colors. And when you dim the room, sparkling lights shine overhead, representing stars.
Two additional guests can sleep in the lounge, which includes a "magic TV" that functions as both a mirror and an entertainment system. In a box behind the couch is a telescope so you can look out and see the different Disney characters walking through the park below.
"Our favorite part," Jessa tells CNBC Make It, "was watching the firework show in front of the castle and then when it was over, walking right into the castle up to the suite for the night."
But don't reach for your credit card just yet. The suite, which offers guests a chance to stay in the center of Magic Kingdom, is by invitation only. Reportedly, Disney has turned down large sums from people eager to stay.
When asked to describe the overall experience, Jessica, a lifelong Disney fan, says it was "incredible."
Video by Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo.
