Here's what it will be like to travel to Mars in Elon Musk's spaceship   

Musk tweeted the five-part video simulation of the SpaceX plan to get to Mars embedded above on September 25, 2017. It is based off 2016 plans, but gives a good feel of what the journey to Mars could be like.

"The great thing about going to space is there is no friction, so once you are out of the atmosphere, it is smooth as silk — no turbulence, nothing. There is no weather, there is no atmosphere," he explains.

Upon arrival on Mars, one of the first differences space travelers will notice is the color of the night sky — as it's reverse of what you experience on Earth: "Blue sunrise and sunset, Red during the day," Musk tweets, responding to a photo posted by World and Science.

Also, upon landing, the very first Mars visitors will step out onto a "rocky, dusty ground," says Musk, describing the surface of the Red Planet.

Visitors — especially the first pioneering space travelers — won't arrive with anything waiting for them. Musk's dream is to make the first step.

"Our goal is get you there and ensure the basic infrastructure for ... survival is in place. A rough analogy is that we are trying to build the equivalent of the transcontinental railway. A vast amount of industry will need to be built on Mars by many other companies and millions of people," says Musk, via a Reddit Ask me Anything.

That also means you won't be able to post your epic Instagram shots immediately. When asked whether Mars travelers would be able to communicate back with Earth, Musk says: "If anyone wants to build a high bandwidth comm link to Mars, please do."

But eventually, with further missions, crews will build cities on Mars: "Over time, terraforming Mars and making it a nice place to be," says Musk.