20 trips you have to take in your lifetime

An authentic cup of the spicy, milky tea (nothing like the Starbucks version) is almost worth the voyage itself, but pair it with an excursion to one of world's most impressive works of architecture and it's a no-brainer. Located in India's popular Golden Triangle, the white monument and mausoleum is found in the city of Agra, which is easy to get to by rail. The best time to visit is from November to February.