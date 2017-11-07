See inside 5 of the world's most amazing underwater hotels and restaurants

At the Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives, guests can enjoy a cocktail nearly 20 feet underwater in the Indian Ocean. The resort is home to Subsix, a restaurant and club where vacationers can see the like of Parrotfish and Moray eels swim by during their meal. For a $200 per person "subaquatic lunch," visitors can dine on crab, lobster, Wagyu beef and mango desserts, while drinks range from classic $15 Mai Tais and Mojitos to specialties like the $18 Kateebu. Made with Russian vodka, St. germain and champagne the name Kateebu means, "the boss."

"Private Champagne breakfasts and dinners are available on request," according to Subsix, but at night, the space hosts "Glow parties" and DJs as an underwater club.