25% of millennials don’t know what a credit score is

Your credit score is an important piece of your financial health. Represented as a number between 300 and 850, it signifies your trustworthiness to financial institutions and helps determine the interest rates you receive on loans, such as a mortgage.
But according to a new survey from LendEDU, 25 percent of millennials can't identify what it is. When LendEDU polled 500 people between the ages of 17 and 37 on their knowledge of credit scores, 74.35 percent accurately identified the correct definition, but 10 percent believe that it's a number assigned at birth by financial institutions, another 10 percent think it comes from the government as a way to track banks and a final five percent believe it's a waiting list for credit cards.