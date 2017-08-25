25% of millennials don’t know what a credit score is

Why millennials are making a huge mistake by not using credit cards more often 11:49 AM ET Mon, 24 July 2017 | 00:52

That doesn't mean you shouldn't use your credit card for major purchases in fear of raising your credit score. Rather, focus on monitoring your spending, paying off your balance in full every month — sometimes multiple times per month if you've made any large purchases — and using under 30 percent of your available credit.

Another misunderstood factor that influences credit scores is hard credit inquiries. Too many hard inquiries, such as applying for an apartment or signing up for a new credit card, can impact your score negatively, while soft inquiries, such as background checks, do not. While the majority of respondents — 56.71 percent — understand that soft credit pulls have no bearing on credit scores, more than 43 percent think they do.

These discrepancies in financial literacy, particularly on the topic of credit scores, speak to the need for everyone to educate themselves and take control of their own money. As LendEDU points out, "only through having a thorough understanding of how credit scores are calculated will consumers be able to successfully build up their scores."

