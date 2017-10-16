This 35-year-old made $100,000 reselling clothes and turned a side hustle into a full-time job

When Natalie Gomez left her job as a merchandise planner at Macy's, she hadn't planned on becoming her own boss. But, only a few weeks into interviewing for her next role, she realized that maybe she wouldn't need another full-time gig.

Gomez was already making thousands selling clothes out of her closet.

"I thought, 'Let me just between interviews feel like I am making some money and doing something so I kind of don't feel bad about not working.' It kind of took off and I never went back," she tells CNBC Make It.

The platform that made her side hustle possible was Poshmark, a site that launched in 2011 as equal parts online retail and fashion curation. It takes a 20 percent cut of items sold for more than $15. After reading about other sellers finding success selling their own used clothing, Gomez thought she'd try her hand at selling a dress in February 2016.

It was black-and-white with printed cats and pockets. "It wasn't even a very good dress to start with," Gomez says. She took a couple of photos from her phone and posted the quirky piece for sale on her storefront.

It sold in less than 24 hours for $40.