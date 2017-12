Baking is big business for the "Cake Boss."

Buddy Valastro first rose to fame in 2009 after scoring his own reality series, "Cake Boss"' on TLC, centered around him and his staff creating customized novelty cakes.

But before he was a celebrity chef, Valastro, who describes himself as "just a baker from Hoboken" had to rise to many challenges, including potential bankruptcy of his original store, Carlo's Bakery.