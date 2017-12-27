7 LinkedIn hacks to boost your chances of getting a new job in 2018

Looking for a new job in the new year? One easy way to start is to update your LinkedIn profile.

(If you don't have one, create one right now.)

In fact, as Silicon Valley venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki told CNBC Make It, "If you're not on LinkedIn, you might as well not exist in this world. Everybody needs to be on LinkedIn."

Your LinkedIn profile, which is essentially your online resume, serves as a starting point for recruiters and hiring managers to learn more about you. It's also a great link to include when applying to new jobs or even new business opportunities.

Take the advice of best-selling leadership author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch: "If you maximize your LinkedIn profile, you may not be looking for your next job. It could come find you."

Here are her seven steps to make sure your profile stands out: