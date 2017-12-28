5 tricks to fast-track your career in 2018 from a 26-year-old CEO

1. Use a notebook



Wong carries a notebook to jot down ideas and notes. In proposal meetings with companies like Amazon, Wong's ability to succinctly pitch an idea helped him succeed.

Summarizing your thoughts helps you formulate a proposal before you go into a meeting or talk to your boss.

"When you [record your ideas], you can usually tell in one or two pages if an idea is smart or stupid," Wong writes.

It also helps you remember directions your boss gives you, which Wong says can separate great employees from average ones.

"If you don't write things down, you end up cluttering your mind, leaving less memory storage for more important things," Wong says, "and less brain capacity for other process, including creativity."

2. Focus on your career, not anyone else's

People who don't compare themselves to others and instead think about their own business goals are the happiest, Wong writes.

"These are the people who are almost literally shooting for the moon, and it's almost impossible not to feel inspired by them," he says.

Being goal-oriented and positive will help you win people over. As a strategy, it even trumps competitiveness.

"If you can be a better you every day, you can win the race," he says.