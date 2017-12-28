5 tricks to fast-track your career in 2018 from a 26-year-old CEO

3. Pay more attention to aesthetics
"Your brand is only as good as its presentation: How it looks, sounds and feels," Wong writes.
By "brand," the CEO means everything from how you dress to how you write an email.
"Visuals matter even in something as simple as an email," Wong says. Avoid loud fonts and colors. And be sure to proofread your messages.
"The slicker the brand is, the more you trust it," he writes, "and the better you remember it."
4. Figure out what you're good at
Everyone has a "superpower," Wong writes, and great workers capitalize on that.
"No matter who you are or what you do in life, you have a superpower — and by that I mean something you do far better than most people," Wong says. "If you're not using it, you're crazy."
Brainstorm a list of what you're good at, every task you find easy or fun. Wong also recommends considering asking friends or family members what they think.
5. Take a splurge day
You're not a robot, so don't treat yourself like one.
"The most successful people know that taking time to recharge is the only way to stay on your A game for an extended period of time," Wong writes.
The CEO takes one day every month for a mini vacation, which he uses to visit his favorite park, museum or restaurant.
"Best of all, even an occasional splurge day gives you something to look forward to every day as you're working long hours at the office," he writes.
Since these career "cheats" don't take talent, but persistence, Wong says, you don't have to be gifted to be successful.
Video by Zack Guzman.