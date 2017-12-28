Here’s how this nurse practitioner paid off $70,000 in one year

As a nurse practitioner, Schauren Hinson made an excellent salary. Bringing in about $80,000 per year out of school, her income should have been enough to afford a comfortable lifestyle.

However, crippling student loan debt — to the tune of $140,000 — ate up huge portions of her paycheck.

"I tried using just savings to pay for school so I wouldn't have to take on student loans," Schauren says. "But when I tried to pay for school myself, just one semester emptied my savings. I was literally at zero."

More from Student Loan Hero:

How to refinance your student loans in 4 easy steps

6 best private student loans available in 2018

Is it possible to get a personal loan with bad credit?

Out of money, she was forced to take out student loans to pay for her graduate program. Thanks to high interest rates, her loan balance ballooned in size by the time she graduated.

With a huge loan balance hanging over her, Schauren felt limited in what she could do. She started researching all of her options and came across Student Loan Hero. Thanks to the information and tools she found there, she was able to drop the interest rate on her student loans and pay off $75,000 of her debt in one year.